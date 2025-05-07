The transfer portal has changed the way college basketball teams build their roster. Both Ole Miss and Louisville have benefited from the portal and have landed some elite players on their rosters.

Ole Miss just landed a commitment from one of the top players remaining in the portal. James Scott heads to Oxford after one season at Louisville and one season at Charleston before that. Last season, Scott averaged 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Cardinals. He also shot an amazing 75% from the field, with a majority of his points coming from near the basket. Scott shot just 16.7% from deep, so the three-point shot is not a part of his game.

The 7-foot-1 center also averaged 1.6 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 0.6 steals. He can make plays on both sides of the floor. Scott started 31 of 35 games and had a season high of 16 points in a win against SMU. His last game in the NCAA Tournament loss to Creighton did not go well. He did not score and grabbed only two boards in the loss to Crighton. Both Louisville and Creighton got screwed over playing each other in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and Creighton ended up advancing.

Ole Miss had a different result in the Big Dance. They advanced to the Sweet 16 and had a date with Michigan State. In a contest that was highly competitive, the Spartans defeated the Rebels by just three points to advance to the Elite Eight.

The Rebels will aim to improve on that run, and they have the talent to do so. Head coach Chris Beard, who is staying at Ole Miss despite the Texas A&M rumors, will see Malik Dia stay with the Rebels for his senior year.

Ole Miss also landed guard AJ Stoor from Kansas and Ilias Kamardine, a standout from France.

The Rebels should remain one of the top teams in not only the SEC but the entire nation next season.