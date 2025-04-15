Former Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr has committed to Chris Beard and Ole Miss Rebels basketball, the rising senior confirmed via his Instagram.

This will be Storr's fourth college in as many years and, dating back to high school, his eighth school in the past eight years. With this being Storr's final year of college eligibility, he will have to suit up for a ninth team in nine years next season in order for him to keep playing basketball.

Storr, who averaged a career-low 6.1 points per game last year for the Jayhawks, started his career at St. John's. With the Red Storm in 2022-23, he scored 8.8 points per game and shot 40 percent from three. He then transferred to Wisconsin, where he had the best season of his collegiate career, scoring 16.8 points and grabbing 3.9 rebounds per contest, though his three-point shooting dropped.

As the 2024-25 Jayhawks struggled through their worst season of coach Bill Self's tenure, Storr struggled to see the floor. After a few productive outings to begin the season, Storr's playing time became erratic. During one stretch in the heart of Big 12 play, Storr logged 22 and 18 minutes in consecutive games, then only seven and six minutes the two games after that.

Storr's best game of the season came during the Big 12 Tournament when he had 19 points and shot 3-5 from three-point range in an overtime win over UCF. He also had 15 in the Jayhawks' NCAA Tournament First Round loss to Arkansas.

As for Ole Miss, the Rebels just finished year two of a basketball renaissance under Beard. The former Texas coach took Ole Miss to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2001 and led the team to 24 total wins — their most since 2010.

When the season ended, Beard was considered a contender for the Texas A&M coaching job. Ole Miss, however, rewarded its head coach with a six-year contract extension to keep him in Oxford. The new deal gives Beard a significant pay bump and an increase in NIL resources, according to On3's Pete Nakos.