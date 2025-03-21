Bucknell University junior center Noah Williamson has officially entered the NCAA basketball transfer portal. This decision comes one month after Williamson was named the Patriot League Player of the Year.

The Bucknell Bison's top player is the latest in a string of star players entering the transfer portal in the last few days. This season, Williamson averaged 17.4 points per game and 7.6 rebounds.

The Bison are coming off a season in which they were 18-15 and finished second in the Patriot League. They were upset in the Patriot League semifinals by Navy 83-77 on March 9. Williamson finished the game with 22 points and seven rebounds.

This season also saw the university go viral after former MLB player Alex Rodriguez won a Bucknell student $10,000 after hitting a half-court shot during halftime.

Williamson's announcement to enter the transfer portal was confirmed on Friday, per Joe Tipton of On3Sports.

Where Williamson will end up next is not clear.

Noah Williamson's tenure at Bucknell

Williamson went from being a backup center to an All-Conference player. He became the starting center in the 2023-2024 season and became a powerhouse presence in the paint. Williamson started in 63 games and averaged 24.5 points per game, along with 5.8 rebounds during his three years at Bucknell.

Williamson made the Third Team All-Patriot League selection during the 2023-2024 season. He averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.0 block per game while only missing one game due to injury.

This past season, he elevated those numbers with some big individual performances in a few notable conference matchups. Williamson scored 25 points to secure a 73-69 comeback win against Navy on January 18. He added that with another 25-point performance against Lehigh on February 17 in a 67-50 win.

Williamson was not only named Player of the Year but was named All-Patriot League First Team, as well as to the Patriot League All-Defensive Team.