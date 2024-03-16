The Purdue Boilermakers basketball team have a bit of a problem. Braden Smith, the team's star point guard, went down with an apparent injury during their game against Michigan State in their Big Ten tournament game. Smith looked like he was hurt, but he was able to come back into the game and finish the game.

While Smith was able to return, there is obviously concern about his availability for their game against Wisconsin in that same tournament. Well, according to Tracy Wolfson, Braden Smith is questionable due to the injury. The star point guard will test out his leg before the game to see if he can go.

“@BoilerBall star guard Braden Smith dealing with a lower leg injury suffered in yesterday’s game. He will be listed as questionable and will test it out pregame. #Purdue @B1GMBBall”

After a few moments, it was announced that Smith would try to work through the injury.

“Matt Painter told me it’s a calf strain for Braden Smith. Not 100 percent but will start today and they will watch him throughout the game. Big picture is key. @B1GMBBall #Purdue”

Smith went down with a lower leg injury during Purdue basketball's huge win over Michigan State. The star point guard crumpled to the floor after an ill-fated collision with Spartans player Tyson Walker. Smith was tended to by team officials for quite some time before being helped off the floor.

Due to Smith's gravity, the entirety of the Purdue basketball fanbase waited with bated breath on the star's status. Smith has been integral to the Boilermaker's campaign this season, arguably just as important as Zach Edey. Thankfully, Smith was able to return to the game after four minutes to a massive ovation.

Clearly, though, Braden Smith's injury still bothers him a bit. We'll see if the star is able to suit up before their game against Wisconsin.