While the NCAA Tournament is still underway, the college basketball transfer portal has already opened, with several big names becoming available. Following Iowa's firing of head coach Fran McCaffery, the Hawkeyes had multiple players hit the transfer portal. Owen Freeman committed to Creighton this week, and he was one of the top names available. Brock Harding, another Iowa player in the transfer portal, found a new program with his commitment to TCU, as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Brock Harding's commitment lands TCU their first addition from the transfer portal this offseason as they look to shape their roster for 2025-26. In addition to Harding and Freeman, the Hawkeyes lost several more players to the portal including Pryce Sandfort, Cooper Koch, Ladji Dembele, Riley Mulvey and Josh Dix.

Harding had just completed his second season at Iowa, a year after making an impact off the bench as a freshman. This season, Harding had slotted into the starting lineup, with 24 starts in the 33 games he appeared in at a little over 24 minutes per game.

He averaged 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 45.4 percent shooting from the field, 39.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Horned Frogs were in need of backcourt help as they lost both Frankie Collins and Vasean Allette to the transfer portal. Harding will look to help TCU get back to the NCAA Tournament after failing to qualify this past season. Prior to this year, the Horned Frogs had reached three straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

This season, TCU finished with an overall record of 16-16 and went 9-11 in Big 12 Conference play. This was Jamie Dixon's ninth season as head coach. During his time at the helm, he's led the Horned Frogs to four NCAA Tournament appearances and one NIT championship.