It was another big win for Texas Women's Basketball, as they took down the Kentucky Wildcats on Monday night, 53-64. They have now won five straight since Texas fell to South Carolina by three on Jan. 15. That was a road game, but with the win over Kentucky, Texas set a new active record at home.

Texas has now won 40-straight games at home, which is the longest active streak in Division I, according to ESPN Insights.

The last time Texas lost at home was on Jan.24 of 2024, when they fell 91-87 to Oklahoma, then a Big 12 conference game. This year, Texas has just two losses on the season. They came in back-to-back games in January, falling to LSU and South Carolina, both on the road. Since then, they have won five straight, with four at home. This also includes three straight wins over ranked teams, Oklahoma, LSU, and Kentucky.

It was not an easy victory for Texas. While they led by six early in the second quarter, Kentucky would come back to tie the game, but then go down by ten at the end of the first half. Texas continued to build its lead in the third quarter, but with 6:23 left in the contest, the lead was down to one. Texas would pull away after a timeout from head coach Vic Schaefer and win the game. After the game, Schaefer spoke about holding on to the victory.

“It wasn’t our best night. I’m disappointed in myself but I didn’t have ’em ready for the game. I did a poor job. We made enough plays to win on an ugly night,” Schafer said in the postgame, per Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle.

After putting up 23 points in the opening quarter, the offense struggled to just 25 points over the next two quarters. Still, their defense held them in the game, as Schaefer called Texas “the best defensive team in the country.”

Texas is now 23-2 on the season and 8-2 in conference play, placing them third in the SEC. They will not get a chance to extend their home win streak until Feb. 22, with three straight road games coming up. The Longhorns return to the court looking for a fourth straight win over a ranked team, as they visit fifth-ranked Vanderbilt on Thursday.