The Texas Longhorns took a hit to their frontcourt following a run to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament. Senior forward Taylor Jones is out of college basketball eligibility while sophomore center Abbie Boutilier entered the transfer portal. Following Texas’ loss to South Carolina, the Longhorns were tasked with improving their frontcourt. Texas managed to strengthen their frontcourt with the commitment of center Breya Cunningham out of the transfer portal, as per Talia Goodman of On3 Sports.

Breya Cunningham’s decision to commit to Texas comes after entering the transfer portal following two seasons at Arizona. The former five-star recruit gives the Longhorns an intriguing option at center for the 2025-26 season.

During this past season, junior big Kyla Oldacre, a transfer from Miami, had a breakout season off the bench. With a potential starting role next season, Oldacre and Cunningham could form an interesting duo in the frontcourt. If both players end up starting, with star Madison Booker at small forward, the Longhorns could have one of the top frontcourt rotations in the SEC.

Cunningham began her college career at Arizona, and quietly became one of the better bigs in the country. She hasn’t scratched the surface yet of the player she could become as an upperclassman. She appeared in 32 games, all starts, at a little over 23 minutes per game. She averaged 11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocked shots with splits of 56 percent shooting from the field and 51.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Cunningham will try and help Texas build off last season’s Final Four run. With star point guard Rori Harmon back in the fold, the Longhorns will once again be one of the top teams in the country. This past season was Vic Schaefer’s fifth season at the helm as head coach. During that time, he’s complied a record of 144-36.

Schaefer has led the Longhorns to the NCAA Tournament each season he’s been head coach, with no less than an Elite Eight appearance in all but one year. In 2022-23 Texas was eliminated in the round of 32. This season was the first time that Texas had reached the Final Four since 2003.