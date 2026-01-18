On Saturday, the UConn basketball program improved to 18-1 with a narrow road win over Georgetown. The win allowed the Huskies to hold strong at number three in the country, even if it wasn't a picturesque performance for Dan Hurley and the squad against an unranked opponent.

After the game, Hurley took issue with the chair that the media room had him seated in for his press conference.

“Is this f*****g, is this like a kids’ chair? I feel like a f*****g… I don’t need to be in like a Phil Jackson chair, but, like, what the f***?” said Hurley, per Matt Clapp of Awful Announcing.

Hurley has never been known to keep his opinions to himself, so it's no surprise that he voiced his displeasure for everyone in the media room.

Hurley also got real about how the Huskies were able to pull out the narrow win over Georgetown.

“You know, I just thought for us, we just gutted it out…” said Hurley, per Richard O'Leary of On3 Sports.

He also bizarrely appeared to put the UConn fanbase on blast.

“…I don’t think we should have our fan base or anyone nitpicking an 18-1 team. I think you should just be thrilled that you have a program and a team that is 18-1…. and ranked second in the country. Just be happy about that,” he said.

Overall, UConn basketball is looking to resume its place at the top of the national championship ladder after a rare down year in 2024, which still almost saw them beat the eventual national champion Florida Gators in the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to that, Hurley had won two straight national championships with the Huskies, and he will look to make it three out of four this year.

UConn will next take the floor on Saturday against Villanova at home.