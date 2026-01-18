UConn basketball got a scare on Saturday when visiting Georgetown. It was a 64-62 victory for the heavily favored Huskies. After the game, head coach Dan Hurley was not pleased, taking issue with the chair and then sending a stern warning to fans as well.

“Listen, there's games like this. I think, you know, we were able to just kind of gut this out. On a night where, you know again, Braylon Mullins is one of the best shooters in the country, so is Solo Ball, and so is Alex Karaban, those guys went a combined three for… 19? I mean, that's… I thought they got some really good ones. Obviously, the free throw meltdown at the end. Really, what kind of saved us today, we were missing a lot, but not turning it over actually helped us, because we were able to get second opportunities… There's no perfect teams. Rebounding is still an issue for us. Taking care of the ball is an issue for us. But I don't think we should have our fan base or anyone like nitpicking any 18-1 team that's 8-1 in the league. I think you should just be thrilled that you have a program and a team that is 18-1, and 8-0 in the league, and ranked second in the country,” Hurley said after the contest, per Fox College Hoops.

UConn is currently in first in the Big East at 8-0, just ahead of St. John's, which is 6-1 in league play. The only loss of the season came in their fifth game of the year, as they fell to Arizona, 71-67.

“Don't nitpick the players. If you want to nitpick the coach, nitpick the coach,” Hurley finishes his remarks with.

It was a difficult game for many of the best players on UConn. Karaban shot just 2-11 from the field, while Mullins was 3-9, and Ball was 3-10. The team shot just 36 percent from the floor, while just 19 percent from three. Further, they were just 71 percent from the free-throw line. The three stars also shot just three of 19 from three, which Hurley alluded to in his comments.

UConn looks to move to 19-1 on the campaign next Saturday against Villanova, hopefully shooting better than they did against Georgetown.