2024-25 has been roller coaster of a season for UConn basketball as it looks to defend its back-to-back national championships. The Huskies have struggled both in the non-conference and in Big East play. On Tuesday night, however, Dan Hurley and the Huskies got a massive resume-boosting win against No. 24 Creighton 70-66 on the road in Omaha.

Freshman superstar Liam McNeeley was the hero for the Huskies in this one. The Montverde Academy product dragged UConn over the finish line even while his teammates struggled with foul trouble and shooting struggles for most of the game. McNeeley set a new UConn freshman scoring record with 38 points and also added 10 rebounds in the win. He was efficient from the field, shooting 12-for-22 and 5-for-10 from 3-point range.

Time and time again, McNeeley delivered a big shot when UConn needed it in the second half. It was only fitting that he sunk a pair of free throws to seal the game in the final seconds. After the game, fans on social media couldn't believe the incredible performance by the youngster.

This win also marked UConn's first ever win in Omaha against Creighton, and it came with both Samson Johnson and Tarris Reed Jr. hampered with fouls. The credit for that goes entirely to the star freshman, who scored more than half of the Huskies' points in the victory.

UConn desperately needed this win to keep pace in the regular season title race in the Big East. Hurley and company are now 9-4 in conference play while Creighton drops to 11-3. It will be difficult for any of them to catch St. John's at 12-1, but this win keeps the Huskies alive. UConn gets two winnable games against Seton Hall and Villanova next before another date with the Johnnies at Madison Square Garden.

This is also a big win for the Huskies' NCAA Tournament resume, which was beginning to look a lot like that of a middle seed when the bracket comes out. UConn definitely will want to avoid sitting in that 6-9 seed range, and these are the kinds of wins that it needs to climb up above that. If Hurley can build some momentum with this team over the last month of the season and get into the tournament with a good seed, nobody will want to play anyone with as much experience as this UConn basketball team in March Madness.