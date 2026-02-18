The UConn women's basketball team has ruled out redshirt junior Ice Brady for the remainder of the 2025-26 season after she underwent knee surgery earlier this week.

UConn announced Tuesday that Brady had successful surgery at UConn Health on Monday to repair a knee injury that sidelined her for most of the season. She will not return until next year, as reported by Maggie Vanoni of CT Insider. The Huskies have four regular-season games remaining, beginning with Wednesday’s road matchup against Villanova Wildcats.

Brady appeared in UConn’s first two games this season before re-aggravating an issue in her right knee. The 6-foot-3 forward has dealt with recurring problems in that knee dating back to her freshman year. During the 2022 preseason, she dislocated her right patella in practice and missed the entire 2022-23 season while recovering.

Brady made her college debut in 2023-24 and averaged 4.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game. Brady started three games that season, including the Huskies’ final two games of the Big East Tournament after Aaliyah Edwards suffered a broken nose.

Article Continues Below

Her role decreased last year following the arrivals of All-American forward Sarah Strong and center Jana El Alfy. Brady averaged 3.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game.

Her absence adds to UConn’s current injury concerns. Freshman forward Blanca Quinonez has missed six consecutive games with a shoulder injury, though coach Geno Auriemma said he expects her to return Wednesday at Villanova.

UConn is coming off a 71-56 win at Marquette in which the Huskies were out-rebounded 42-29. Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant reported that Auriemma said after that game, “It was good that we were put in that situation,” but added, “there’s some things we’ve got to tighten up, obviously.”