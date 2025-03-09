USC women’s basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb praised the competitive drive of her top players like JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen ahead of Sunday’s Big Ten championship game against rival UCLA, emphasizing the qualities that have carried the Trojans through their conference tournament run.

“I think our players are insanely competitive and they do have a will to win,” Gottlieb said, as reported by Michael Marot of the Associated Press. “With JuJu and Kiki in particular, it’s not just their talent. They just have a fierce kind of competitive will about them and they go ahead and make plays that you really can’t script.”

USC (28-2), currently ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll, will face the No. 3-ranked Bruins (29-2) for the third time this season. The Trojans won both regular-season matchups, including last week’s 80-67 win at Pauley Pavilion that secured the Big Ten regular-season title and elevated USC women's basketball to its highest national ranking in nearly 40 years.

All-American guard Watkins and forward Iriafen have been central to USC’s tournament run. In Saturday’s semifinal win over Michigan, they combined for 45 points and 22 rebounds. Watkins, the Big Ten Player of the Year, has posted double-doubles in both of USC’s tournament games so far. Forward Rayah Marshall also returned to the lineup Saturday after missing Friday’s quarterfinal win due to illness.

USC women's basketball faces a strong UCLA team

Despite the Trojans’ success, they could face a challenge on Sunday. UCLA, led by Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Lauren Betts, has responded strongly since its regular-season losses. The Bruins dominated No. 13 Ohio State 75-46 in Saturday’s semifinal.

“There are so many levels to this,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. “Obviously, those are our only two losses. Obviously, they are our crosstown rival. Obviously, this is for a conference tournament championship. But if you’re a real competitor, you want to be tested against the very best and you want to have opportunities to conquer your previous adversities. That’s exactly what we’re getting.”

Sunday’s game could have national implications, including potential NCAA Tournament seeding and influence on the national player of the year race. With both USC and UCLA playing at a high level, the matchup is expected to be one of the most competitive and anticipated conference title games of the season.