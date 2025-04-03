The Saint Peter's Peacocks have made the NCAA tournament only five times in the school's history. The only time they won a game was when Doug Edert was the team's point guard. Three years after their incredible Cinderella run to the Elite Eight, what has Edert been up to?

The rise of Doug Edert

Hailing from Hutley, New Jersey, Edert played prep basketball at Bergen Catholic High School. In an effort to stay close to home and play with his high school teammates, Edert committed to Saint Peter's to play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Through most of his time with the Peacocks, Edert served as the team's backup point guard, starting in only 23 of his 86 games. Once the team qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2022, Edert made sure his time in the limelight would not go to waste.

Edert scored 20 points against No. 2 seed Kentucky. He then followed it up with a 13-point performance against No. 7 seed Murray State. The numbers aren't super impressive, but at the same time, Edert did just finish the regular season averaging only 9.5 points. By the end of the tournament, Edert surpassed his usual scoring averages by three, his rebounding numbers by one, and still shot above 40 percent from deep.

From there, Edert continued to maximize his newfound fame. He signed NIL deals with Buffalo Wild Wings, Barstool Sports, and even sold T-shirts showcasing his viral mustache.

Doug Edert returns to his HS alma mater

Following Saint Peter's Cinderella run, Edert entered the transfer portal and spent his last two seasons with Bryant. However, his overall numbers took a dip once he made the move. He went from averaging 9.5 points, 23.9 minutes, and shooting 41.1 percent from three his final year at Saint Peter's to averaging only five points and shooting 33 percent from three playing 17 minutes a game for the Bulldogs.

Once his playing days were over, Edert chose to stay close to basketball. Today, he's a coach of the junior varsity team where he played prep basketball. In his first season, the team even went undefeated and all the players on his team wore a fake mustache to celebrate.

So, while Doug Edert never made it pro, it's great to see him still making an impact on the game he loves.