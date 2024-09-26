A pair of Texas schools are still active, despite talks of realignment. UTSA recently committed to stay in the AAC after those discussions. On the flip side, Texas State was looking at moving to the Mountain West Conference after stalled talks with the Pac-12. UTEP is also deciding between staying in Conference USA or moving on. Regardless of the potential move, both schools are keeping their eyes open for the possibility of joining a Power-5 conference.

Talks circulated of the two schools joining the Pac-12 since the beginning of September. Incorporating a Texas school, let alone two Texas schools could result in a lot of money for the conference. UTEP and Texas State aren't the first schools from the Lone Star State to potentially move.

UTEP's conference, Conference USA, pays each team a reported $750K annually because of their TV contract. Texas State is in the Sun Belt and their total payout is roughly $2 million. The television contracts in the MWC, Pac-12, and AAC would create a domino effect for both programs. The MWC is closer to $4 million while the AAC is at $7 million.

Why would Texas schools UTEP, and Texas State move to the Pac-12?

The Pac-12 could fetch $8-15 million depending on a future television contract. Even with more money, there's still uncertainty about the two schools switching programs for good.

A big reason for the Pac-12 pursuing these schools would be the geography. UTEP and Texas State are in the western portion of Texas, close to New Mexico and Arizona. As a result, a move to the MWC or Pac-12 could pay dividends to both programs. It would save money on travel, provide more time, and create possible income streams for athletes.

In the Summer of 2022, the Pac-12 had a contract with ESPN that gave roughly $30 million to the conference. Although the conference disbanded at the end of the 2023 season, the potential is still there. Washington State and Oregon State stayed, committing to a potential rebrand. After San Diego State committed to the Pac-12, three other schools joined. Fresno State, Boise State, and Colorado State all joined.

As the Pac-12 hopes for the Texas schools to hop on board, they're building a solid core. Although the four schools will make a nice addition, the conference needs eight schools to secure the TV contract. The money can be more lucrative than the MWC, Sun Belt, and Conference USA. Combining all of these factors makes it enticing for UTEP and Texas State to join the Pac-12.