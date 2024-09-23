The Pac-12 is swiftly looking to reassemble its fallen cinder blocks and reestablish itself as a legitimate conference. But it is being forced to change its plans. Despite the league's aggressive pursuit, Memphis, Tulane, South Florida and University of Texas at San Antonio are all reaffirming their commitment to the American Athletic Conference.

“Together, we are committed to continuing to build the American brand, exploring new opportunities for exposure and value, and developing innovative economic resources- all in service of our student-athletes,” the schools said in a joint statement, via The American's official X account.

“While we acknowledge receiving interest in our institutions from other conferences, we firmly believe that it is in our individual and collective best interests to uphold our commitment to each other. Together, we will continue to modernize the conference, elevate the student-athlete experience, achieve championship-winning success, and build the future.”

The Pac-12 Conference pivots after being turned down

The Pac-12 is not wasting any time licking its wounds. It is in serious talks to acquire Gonzaga, continuing a chaotic day for the Conference of Champions and its supporters. If a deal can be reached, the league would restore a significant amount of the basketball credibility it initially lost.

The Bulldogs are perennially one of the most notable hoops programs in the country, having advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 25 consecutive seasons. Their potential arrival would solidify a strong group that now also includes San Diego State, Boise State and Colorado State.

It will take the Pac-12 much longer to attain similar prominence in football. With the recent Mountain West additions, though, Commissioner Teresa Gould is making undeniable progress in her rebuilding efforts. After an unprecedented collapse, the league is only two schools shy of meeting the NCAA's minimum standard for conference recognition.

Not everything is going according to plan, however. Memphis, Tulane, South Florida and UTSA are staying loyal to the AAC. Their collective rejection of the league emphasizes just how differently the Pac-12 is currently perceived. There is still a long road ahead.

But it is not nearly as long as it was just a month ago.