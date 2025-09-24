With Week 4 in the books, many teams across the country are through 33% of their schedule. It feels like the season just started yesterday, but the end of the year will be here before we know it. When the end of the season arrives, so does the Heisman Trophy presentation in New York. So far, we have seen a lot of talented players shine and put their name into the conversation, but only one player will take home the coveted prize. Let's take a look at our first Heisman Trophy Power Rankings of the season:

1. John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma

Yes, John Mateer is going to have to miss some time because of an injury, but he is still the frontrunner right now. Mateer has been sensational with his arm and his legs, and he is why the Sooners have picked up two big wins over Michigan and Auburn. He is going to miss at least a couple of weeks because of hand surgery, but there is a chance that Mateer tries to play against Texas. If that's the case, he will only miss a game against Kent State, as the Sooners also have a bye week before then. If he can get back that quickly, his Heisman Trophy run won't be put in jeopardy.

So far on the year, Mateer is 95-141 through the air for 1,215 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also been a major threat with his legs, running for 190 yards and five scores so far. Mateer needs to get the interception numbers down, but other than that, he has been outstanding.

2. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Indiana looks even better than last year, and the addition of Fernando Mendoza is a huge reason why. Mendoza transferred from Cal, and he is having a big year so far. The Hoosiers looked sloppy during the first week of the season, and people started to doubt them. However, no one is doubting this team after a 63-10 win over Illinois last week. Curt Cignetti might have another CFP team on his hands, and he might have a Heisman quarterback as well.

Mendoza has completed 76.8% of his passes so far this season, and he has racked up 975 yards and 14 touchdowns without throwing an interception. He has also scored two touchdowns on the ground.

3. Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Carson Beck is in his fifth year of college football, and he got a fresh start at Miami. So far, it seems like that move was a good one. The Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the country, and Beck has looked outstanding. Miami already has wins over Notre Dame, Florida, and a pesky USF team. Now, the ACC slate is what the Hurricanes have to worry about it, and that is the easiest Power Four conference in the country.

Beck is 82-112 through the air to start the season, good for a 73.2% completion percentage. He has thrown for 972 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has one rushing touchdown this year.

4. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State



He might not end up winning the Heisman Trophy, but Jeremiah Smith is the best player in college football. He completely changes the Ohio State offense, and he definitely makes QB Julian Sayin's life a lot easier. The Buckeyes once again look like one of the best teams in college football, and Smith is a big reason why.

Smith has hauled in 20 receptions for 315 yards so far this season, and he has found the endzone three times.

5. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The final player in our Heisman Trophy Power Rankings is Oregon QB Dante Moore. Moore struggled as a freshman at UCLA, but he has found a ton of success so far at Oregon. He transferred to the program before the 2024 season, and he sat behind Dillon Gabriel last year. That was a valuable experience for him, and now Moore is shining. Oregon is one of the best teams in the country once again, and like last year, the Ducks' starting QB might end up in New York for the Heisman ceremony.

So far on the season, Moore is 71-95 for 962 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he has only thrown one interception. Moore will get his first big test of the season this weekend at Penn State.

Honorable mention: Gunner Stockton, Thomas Castellanos, Marcel Reed