The Big 12 holds the rare early claim of having the most 2-0 teams this college football season. That's because Iowa State and Kansas already kicked off the season prior to Labor Day weekend. Time to see if both created any changes from last week's Big 12 power rankings.

1. Arizona State (-)

The Sun Devils jumped to an early 14-0 first quarter lead before coasting to the 38-19 win over Northern Arizona. Sam Leavitt became responsible for four touchdowns behind center, including two rushing scores. The conference's top wide receiver Jordyn Tyson caught 12 passes for 141 yards and scored twice.

2. Iowa State (-)

The 2-0 Cyclones made quick work out of South Dakota in cruising to the 55-7 rout. Benjamin Brahmer scored twice. But placekicker Kyle Konrardy stole the show with this long field goal.

3. Texas Tech (-)

The Red Raiders watched an eerie storm cell hover above their opener. Texas Tech provided the lightning from there — racing to a 47-0 halftime lead before trouncing Arkansas Pine-Bluff 67-7.

4. Kansas (+2)

The Jayhawks are the first to rearrange the top five here by virtue of their 2-0 start. Quarterback Jalon Daniels already has seven touchdown passes and is averaging 10.1 yards per play. Linebacker Bangally Kamara is a huge injury loss, though.

5. BYU (-)

The Cougars ran up the score in their 69-0 pounding of Portland State. That included a 35-point eruption in the second quarter.

6. TCU (+1)

The Horned Frogs took two victory laps. One involving the 48-14 stomping of the Bill Belichick-led North Carolina. The other via the TCU social media team after the rout.

7. Utah (+2)

The Utes join the Jayhawks in taking a two-spot jump. Devon Dampier buried UCLA with three touchdowns in the 43-10 walloping. The Utes defense bottled the Bruins running game to only 84 yards.

8. Baylor (-4)

The Bears take a big tumble down four spots. All after falling to a mediocre Auburn team from a year ago, amid some costly ball miscues.

9. Kansas State (+1)

The Wildcats trek up despite the massive scare from North Dakota. KSU could easily be 2-0, though, had it not been for mental lapses against Iowa State.

10. West Virginia (+3)

WVU takes the biggest jump. The Mountaineers pivoted back to a renown approach: The run game, which tallied 393 yards in the 45-3 romp of Robert Morris.

11. Houston (-)

College Football Transfer Portal addition Conner Weigman didn't post the most astronomical of numbers. But the Texas A&M transfer tossed three touchdowns in leading the 27-0 shutout of Stephen F. Austin.

12. Colorado (-4)

Kaidon Salter flashed in his Buffaloes debut. But Deion Sanders squandered two timeouts in falling to Georgia Tech,. handing the Buffs a four spot decline. Prized freshman Julian Lewis now looks ready to roll next to Salter behind center.

13. Oklahoma State (+1)

Mike Gundy calmed early season tensions about his job, but the Cowboys settled for only a 27-7 win over Tennessee-Martin. Now there's bulletin board material from the longtime coach heading into Oregon week.

14. Arizona (+1)

Head coach Brent Brennan beat a familiar foe from his Mountain West Conference past. Beating Hawaii 40-6 in Tucson. The Wildcats have chance to go 2-0 ahead of their conference opener against Kansas State.

15. UCF (+1)

Scott Frost came close to watching a disastrous return. Jayden Bellamy saved Frost and UCF from the potential Jacksonville State upset with his final interception.

16. Cincinnati (-4)

The Bearcats need more than the mobility of Brendan Sorsby. He settled for a dismal 69 passing yards despite keeping Nebraska on its heels.