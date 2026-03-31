It is a new era of Michigan football as Kyle Whittingham has taken over as the head coach of the program. In the process of moving from Utah to Michigan, some players chose to join their coach in Ann Arbor. One of those former players transferring from Utah to Michigan was Smith Snowden, as he followed his coach.

Smith was one of 16 transfers brought in by Whittingham, and one of five to come in from Utah. He was heavily sought after and courted by teams such as Notre Dame and Oregon, but decided on Michigan, and now is giving an NFL reason as to why, per Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire.

“I committed to Coach Whittingham from the University of Utah. I've seen what he's put in the NFL and seen what he continues to do,” Snowden said. “I know that he has a winning culture, and I think sky's really the limit for Coach Whitt at Michigan. I think that he has the opportunity to get the best guys in the country, and he's going to really make things shake.”

Smith just finished his third season at Utah and was a second-team all-Big 12 player in 2025. He has two interceptions with 37 tackles in 2025. He is also one of three players on the defensive side of the ball who joined Michigan from Utah, and is able to explain the expectations of Whittingham to his new team.

“Yeah, honestly, I think it's just work hard,” Snowden said of Whittingham's message to the team. “Coach Whitt's a simple man. If you work hard, you know, do what you've got to do, take care of business, you're going to be on the right track.”

Michigan is projected to contend for a playoff spot in 2026. Smith and the rest of the team will have their spring game on April 18.