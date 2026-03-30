The Notre Dame football team is getting a pledge from another highly-touted player. Four-star running back Isaiah Rogers has committed to the Fighting Irish football program, per Rivals. Rogers had several power 4 offers including Georgia and Indiana.

Rogers plays his high school football in Massachusetts. He recently had an unofficial visit to South Bend.

“The visit really opened my eyes to a lot of things,” Rogers said, per On3. “Not just for football, but after football — the networking and the Notre Dame degree.

“But also with football, what (running backs) coach [Ja’Juan] Seider has done, what coach [Marcus] Freeman has done. I mean, Coach Seider is sending four running backs to the league now. It really opened my eyes to a lot of opportunities.”

Rogers had other school visits he was planning to take in the coming months. Ultimately, the running back said Notre Dame was just too good to pass up.

“I just felt like the time was right,” he added. “All my boxes were checked and more. My mom loved it as well. I didn’t need to keep going through my recruitment because I felt like I found home.”

Notre Dame is hoping to reach the College Football Playoff again in 2026, after just missing the cut in 2025. The Fighting Irish made the CFP national championship game in 2024.

“Obviously, they didn’t make the College Football Playoff — they were probably one spot short, and they should have made it. But the year before that, they were in the College Football Playoff championship. I fully believe that they are ready to compete for a national championship,” Rogers added.

The new Notre Dame commit is known for his speed as a rusher, as well as his toughness.

“Rogers is also an exceptional track and field athlete. Last winter, he recorded a personal-best 6.61 seconds in the 55-meter dash. On the outdoor circuit, he clocked a 10.74 in the 100-meter and 37.6 in the 300-meter last spring,” On3 reported.

The Fighting Irish open their 2026 season with a game against Wisconsin on September 6.