Alabama made a run to the College Football Playoff for the first time in the Kalen DeBoer era. They would win their first-round game against Oklahoma but be blown out by Indiana in the quarterfinals. As DeBoer looks to continue improving his team, Alabama has landed some quality commitments.

Now, one of those big commitments for the 2027 class may be having a change of heart, according to Patrick Previty of Canes Warning.

Nash Johnson III, a three-star defensive back out of Georgia, originally committed to Alabama in October 2025. Now, he is visiting other programs. One of those programs is Miami (FL), and he attended spring practice with the Hurricanes on Monday. Johnson also has an official visit schedule with Miami in June.

Miami offered Johnson that day after his commitment to Alabama, but with no signature on a National Letter of Intent and only a verbal commitment to Alabama, the door is open for Miami to attempt to flip Johnson from the Tide to the Canes.

Part of the draw to Miami could be the dramatic turnaround in the defense in 2025. The defense was one of the worst defensive units in the ACC in 2024, but finished as one of the best in the nation in 2025. Further, multiple starters from the 2025 team will be looking forward ot hearing their names called at the NFL Draft in April.

Miami is not the only place that Johnson has visited. He also took a trip to see spring practices with the Tennessee Volunteers. He has official visits to Tennessee and Ole Miss still scheduled in June as well.

If Johnson does flip from Alabama, it would leave the Tide with just three commitments for the 2027 class and drop them from their current spot at the 32nd-best class in the nation.