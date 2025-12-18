It was a disappointing season for Kansas State, as they finished 6-6 with a 5-4 record in conference play. While bowl eligible, Kansas State declined a bowl invite and will also have a new head coach next season. As part of all of this, Kansas State has seen players enter the College Football Transfer Portal. One of those is Jayce Brown, and these are the best destinations for the former Kansas State wide receiver.

Brown was the top receiver for Kansas State this past season. He brought in 41 receptions for 712 yards and five touchdowns this year. He is in his third season with the Wildcats and took a slight step down this year. In 2024, he brought in 47 receptions for 823 yards and five touchdowns. Overall, he has secured 115 receptions for 1,972 yards and found the endzone 13 times. He also scored on the ground this year, as he has run for 116 yards and a touchdown this season.

He has been the top receiver for Knasas Stare for two seasons, and will now be looking for a new team. He could be a top receiver for another team. He has versatility plus strong hands to bring in contested catches. These are the best spots for him.

Miami could use another receiver

Miami will be turning over its offense. They were solid on offense this year, sitting 18th in points per game while also 28th in yards per game. They are 74th in the run but 24th in the pass this year. They will be losing Carson Beck, who passed for 3,072 yards and 25 touchdowns this year. Beck's leaving could be a complicating factor in adding Brown, so it will depend on the quarterback the Hurricanes bring in. Still, the history of the Canes suggests they will bring in a top-quality QB in the transfer portal to replace Beck.

Meanwhile, Miami needs a compliment to Malachi Toney. Toney brought in 84 receptions for 970 yards and seven scores this season. Toney is a freshman and will need someone on the other side next year to make sure he can continue to produce. Keelan Marion has been the complement, bringing in 41 receptions for 557 yards and a score. Still, adding a player like Brown would change the offense and give Miami two receivers who could be the top guy. This would take the Miami offense to a new level and give them a second straight CFP berth, hopefully with an ACC title in the process.

Wide Receiver is always a need for Michigan

Michigan is a complicated situation. Sherrone Moore has been fired, which will bring in a new head coach. This could lead to the transfer of Bryce Underwood, which would devastate the Michigan offense. Still, with the right head coach hire, Michigan could keep Underwood and transform the offense with a player like Brown. Michigan needs a receiver heading into next season. Michigan has not had a stud receiver since Ronnie Bell left following the 2022 season. He led the team with 889 receiving yards that year.

In 2023, Roman Wilson led the way with 789 yards, but did score 12 times. Still, the top receiver in 2024 was Colston Loveland, who brought in 582 yards and five scores. This year, Andrew Marsh leads the team with 641 yards and three scores. Michigan was 105th in passing yards this season and needs to find a top receiver. Brown would be that player, but they have to convince him with the tumultuous situation at Michigan.

Can Arch Manning get a new weapon?

Article Continues Below

Texas just missed out on the College Football Playoff. The team does have a lot of potential, as Arch Manning is returning to Texas. The Texas offense was solid this year, sitting 37th in points per game, while also sitting 38th in the passing game. Manning threw for 2,942 yards and 24 touchdowns this year, while also having seven interceptions.

Manning already has solid receiving options. Ryan Wingo, a sophomore, brought in 50 receptions for 770 yards and seven scores. Meanwhile, DeAndres Moore Jr. had 38 receptions for 532 yards, and Parker Livingstone had 26 receptions for 491 yards. Still, Texas needs a proven playmaker, and Brown was able to produce in a weak Kansas State offense this year. On the Texas offense, he would likely fill the slot role, which is something that the team has struggled with this year. If he can keep the same ability, Brown will be a major addition to the Texas offense.

Tennessee is a great spot for a wideout

Another option for Brown would also be in the SEC. The Tennessee offense has shown to be solid and explosive in recent years. Tennessee has consistently produced high-power offensive units in recent years, and if Brown is looking to get to the next level, playing in the SEC will help that out. The Tennessee offense was amazing this campaign, sitting eighth in the nation in points per game and tenth in yards per game. They were also sixth in passing yards per game.

The main concern for a receiver transferring to Tennessee is the quarterback situation. Joey Aguilar was great this year, with 3,444 yards and 24 touchdowns. Still, Aguilar is a senior. There is also the potential that Tennessee will need to replace its top receiver. Christ Brazzell II is a junior and brought in 62 receptions for 1,017 yards with nine touchdowns. He could declare for the NFL Draft, which would make the need for Brown even greater. If the Tennessee offense is going to keep up in the SEC, they will need a new quarterback, and he will need a top wideout, which is Brown.

Will SMU be a spot to transfer to?

SMU made the playoffs in 2024 and were still in contention in 2025, but lost the ACC tiebreaker to Duke, resulting in them missing the ACC Championship game. Still, they are going to require a receiver next year. Jordan Hudson was the leading receiver for SMU this year, coming away with 56 receptions for 749 yards and six scores. He is a senior and will be leaving the team. Meanwhile, Romello Brinson also brought in 43 receptions for 638 yards and three scores. He will be graduating this year as well. This means SMU needs to replace its top two receivers.

SMU is expected to bring back its top receiver with Kevin Jennings, just a junior. In the ACC, SMU has a chance to win the conference and make it to the CFP. To do that, they need a top receiver. If Brown wants to make it to the CFP and put his skills on display on the highest stages, joining SMU will be a solid spot for the wideout.