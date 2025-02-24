Alabama football is still winning over four-star prospects on the recruiting trail under Kalen DeBoer. But the head coach and the Crimson Tide must fend off not one, but three Southeastern Conference (SEC) rivals to nab a talented rusher.

Running back Ezavier Crowell has Alabama on his short list. But he tells Chad Simmons of On3 Monday that three other SEC schools are in the mix: Texas, Georgia, and top ‘Bama rival Auburn. Furthermore, Florida State out of the Atlantic Coast Conference is also in the fold.

“I see myself committing to one of those schools when I make my decision,” Crowell told Simmons.

Crowell is the nation's No. 4 ranked RB by multiple recruiting outlets. He's also the state of Alabama's third-best prospect for the 2026 class.

How Alabama can win over 4-star over SEC rivals

DeBoer's first campaign became a rigid one in Tuscaloosa. Alabama finished with four defeats — its most losses since the debut of Nick Saban in 2007.

DeBoer and his staff knows they must keep Alabama's past aggression on the recruiting trail. Saban delivered a habit of landing the nation's best four and five-star talents. Fortunately they have the Jackson native Crowell in mind. Crowell's words about Alabama sounds promising too for Tide fans.

“I like Alabama a lot. I will probably be back over there soon,” Crowell told On3. “Coach G (Robert Gillespie) is a great coach, we talk a lot and I like coach DeBoer a lot too. Coach G and Alabama is pushing very hard for me right now.”

The Tide have lots of room to add a 2026 running back. Alabama currently holds no natural RB commit for this current class. Crowell will love the fact he can lead the future of the Tide's backfield if he commits. Yet at the same time, ‘Bama and DeBoer must attempt to ignite its recruiting efforts.

Alabama sits at only three verbal commits. DeBoer and company only have one four-star verbal commit in local prospect Zyan Gibson of Gadsen City. USC, which underachieved in 2024 at 7-6, catapulted to No. 1 in the '26 recruiting rankings on Feb. 23. Adding Crowell over the SEC challengers and FSU will significantly boost the morale of Tide fans hoping for a recruiting push.