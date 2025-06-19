The Alabama football program is known for pumping out elite NFL talent. This has not changed over the past few decades as most NFL rosters are littered with former Crimson Tide players. One legendary former Alabama player declared that his professional football career is officially over.

Alabama football legend and five-time All-Pro linebacker CJ Mosley announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Coincidentally, Mosley turned 33 years old on the same day that he announced his retirement.

Mosley was a five-time Pro Bowler who had a standout career playing for both the Ravens and Jets. But before that, he was a legendary defender for the Crimson Tide.

Mosley's collegiate accomplishments include winning the 2013 Butkus Award and SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He was one of the most important defensive players on the team during Alabama football's back-to-back national championships in 2011 and 2012.

Mosley truly broke out during the 2012 season, logging 107 total tackles and four sacks. He followed that up with another season logging over 100 total tackles, which put him on the radar for multiple NFL teams.

Looking back on CJ Mosley's incredible NFL career

Article Continues Below

Mosley was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He played in Baltimore for five seasons, exceeding 100 total tackles in four out of five years.

Mosley left the Ravens in 2019 and joined the New York Jets on a five-year contract. Unfortunately, his Jets career got off to a slow start after he suffered groin injury that forced him to miss most of the season. Mosley also opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to family health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thankfully, the rest did Mosley some good. He got right back to work in 2021, posting three consecutive seasons with over 150 total tackles, including one Pro Bowl season in 2022.

Mosley's professional career came to an anticlimactic end earlier this spring. The Jets announced their decision to not retain Mosley shortly before NFL free agency. He received little to no interest in free agency, and clearly decided now was the time to call it quits.

The Alabama football program will never forget CJ Mosley.