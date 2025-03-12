After saying goodbye to Aaron Rodgers and DaVante Adams to start off the 2025 NFL year, the New York Jets have decided to move on from another premier talent in CJ Mosley, the five-time All-Pro linebacker who has been the leader of the team's defense since signing with the team in 2019.

Taking to social media to announce the move, the Jets let it be known that they were out of the Mosley business, thanking their captain for his years of service before showing him the door via an official post on their website.

“It is hard to move on from a player like C.J. Mosley who has given everything of himself to an organization,” Aaron Glenn said. “From everything we learned about C.J. – he is a passionate leader, who put the New York Jets first and got the most out of his teammates. We wish him and his family the best as he moves forward with his career.” Team owner Woody Johnson got in on the action, too, noting that he is proud to have employed the former Jet before wishing him well in his future endeavors.