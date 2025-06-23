Alabama football lost out on landing a marquee four-star offensive weapon to the Big Ten Monday. Ohio State, Michigan, or Penn State would be the victors here in any other college football recruiting period. But instead a surprise Big Ten challenger beat out ‘Bama.

Big 6-foot-4, 225-pound talent Roman Voss chose Minnesota over Alabama. Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirmed the Crimson Tide lost out on landing the offensive star. He becomes a brand-new recruiting loss for Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff.

But he rises as a major recruiting win for Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck for this reason: Voss is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Minnesota per On3. He stars for Jackson County Central Senior High School.

He's also the state's top talent per 247Sports. Fleck lands a pivotal recruiting win here for his Golden Gophers team. The combination of assistant coaches Eric Koehler and Greg Harbaugh Jr. completes the recruitment of Voss.

Alabama vs. Big Ten fielding wild recruiting results

DeBoer and his Tide football team have witnessed a mixture of wins and losses recruiting wise. But they have collected the former against some Big Ten competition.

Voss to Minnesota rises as a brand new loss. Especially considering how rare it is for the Golden Gophers to beat Alabama for a four-star talent. Although Alabama delivered luck against another Big Ten opponent.

DeBoer and Alabama managed to flip four-star Illinois commit Javari Barnett Monday. The move adds a needed running back of the future in Tuscaloosa. Barnett previously chose the Fighting Illini back in April.

But ‘Bama raided another Big Ten school's 2026 recruiting class on Monday as well. Alabama grabbed former Rutgers safety commit Rihyael Kelley.

That's not all. Michigan lost its grip on four-star defensive lineman JJ Finch to the Crimson Tide. That move arrived Sunday.

‘Bama has began to climb into the top 30 in the national recruiting rankings. They now sit at 28th with 10 verbal commitments. Half chose the Tide during the month of June.