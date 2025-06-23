Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is under the microscope following an overall disappointing first season in Tuscaloosa. Despite outlasting Georgia in a wild game on Saban Field at the end of September, the Crimson Tide suffered a blowout loss at Oklahoma and missed out on the 12-team College Football Playoff. The two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year aims to get the program back in prestigious standing, and his best route to doing so is via the recruiting trail.

DeBoer is on the attack, exemplifying the proactive style that helped him turn Washington into a national champion runner-up. He and Alabama just officially flipped 2026 recruit Javari Barnett, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. The 6-foot, 215-pound running back committed to Illinois in April.

“Not just doing it but imma do it big,” Barnett told Fawcett regarding his big decision. The Tampa Bay, Florida native will be staying close to home and plans to solidify himself as a valuable component of Bama's offense. Barnett is a three-star recruit on 247 Sports' rankings and had recently held the same standing on On3, but he is now a four-star prospect as of this report.

Article Continues Below

Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema recently called out SEC teams for the number of conference games they play, and this latest defection may only stoke his fury toward the league. DeBoer is not going to apologize, though. He swooped in and grabbed four-star quarterback Jett Thomalla from Iowa State last week and is now raiding Illinois' cupboard.

The Crimson Tide's path to success historically includes an impactful RB room, which Javari Barnett hopes to contribute to starting next year. Kalen DeBoer will get some leeway for a transitional 2024 season, but he is expected to formulate a clear vision in 2025 and beyond. It seems to be taking shape as we speak. Of course, the only thing that truly matters is how everything fits on the field.

The summer grind is officially underway.