Alabama football is coming off a massive win over Vanderbilt this weekend. Now, Alabama just got another win on the recruiting trail. Five-star receiver Cederian Morgan has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

According to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals, the number three wide receiver in the 2026 class has decided to go the Alabama, saying, “Bama I'm coming.”

BREAKING: Five-Star Alabama WR commit Cederian Morgan has Shut Down his recruitment, he tells me for @rivals The No. 3 WR in the ‘26 Class has been Committed to the Crimson Tide since July “Bama I’m coming”https://t.co/0JTLe13tJE pic.twitter.com/ce67GwoW1v — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Morgan is currently ranked as a five-star wide receiver and the third-ranked receiver in the 2026 class. 247Sport has him ranked as the 12th-best player in the nation and the best player out of the state of Alabama. Further, those rankings have him as the second-best wide receiver.

The wide receiver took official visits to Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Colorado. He also took an unofficial visit to Clemson. His profile looks like a sure-fire stud for the Crimson Tide.

“Evaluation echoes that of a luxury sports car: big, smooth, and powerful. Plays with obvious horsepower, accompanied by some encouraging physical refinement and nuance in regards to fluidity and locomotion. Dominant in contested scenarios as a consistent high pointer who exploits significant physical advantages vs. smaller defenders. Owns an enormous catch radius that gives a QB a large target throughout the route tree. Immensely productive with huge receiving numbers and even some limited defensive reps,” wrote Gabe Brooks of 247Sports on the wide receiver.

Alabama now has 22 commits for the 2026 class, and Morgan is the second-ranked recruit from the current class behind edge rusher Xavier Griffin. Alabama is currently ranked third in recruiting in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. The Crimson Tide ranks behind USC and Georgia currently.

Still, Alabama leads the nation in five-star recruits now, with five of them. Oregon ranks second with four, while Georgia is third with three. Alabama is just behind Georgia in the SEC, and that is more due to volume. Georgia currently has 31 players committed to the 2026 class. Still, Alabama is ahead in top-end talent, and one of the best players in the class is Morgan.