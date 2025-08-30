Florida State football handed the quarterback reins to Tommy Castellanos. Who went from conference rival to College Football Transfer Portal addition. Castellanos immediately hit the ground running — literally against Alabama.

The former Boston College QB entered Doak Campbell Stadium expected to unleash his run and throw style. Which made him popular at Boston College. Castellanos showed both during this two-play sequence.

40-yard pass ➡️ 9-yard TD run Tommy Castellanos gets Florida State on the board 😤 @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/BLXvH6Vl6X — ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Castellanos looks nothing like the prototypical passers FSU rolled with. Last year's starter D.J. Uiagalelei stood at 6-foot-5. Jordan Travis was even taller at 6-foot-1 during the Seminoles' 13-1 season of 2023.

The former Eagles brought his diminutive 5-foot-11 stature against the Crimson Tide. But he quickly gave ‘Bama fits in Tallahassee.

Tommy Castellanos known for ripping Alabama before Florida State opener

Castellanos rose as Alabama's bulletin board/screenshot motivation for this opener in Tallahassee. He shared these words with Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals back in June ahead of the clash.

“I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don't have Nick Saban to save them. I don't see them stopping me,” Castellanos boldly said.

Castellanos then took his trash talk another level. He trolled Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton one month after his previous ‘Bama comments.

The QB doubled down on his offseason banter. He denied he's a cocky individual. But revealed he's in Tallahassee to reignite the ‘Noles.

“Them boys coming off a 2-10. I just had to install some confidence. You feel me? That's all I'm trying to do. That's all I'm trying to do,” he explained to Nakos. “I'm just trying to get some confidence. Like, I'm trying to get my boys ready to go. You feel me? I'm trying to make it the biggest stage. Yeah, I'm trying to make it the biggest stage.”

He earned his first big stage on Saturday on a rain soaked field. And spearheaded the 17-7 lead into halftime.