Michigan knew it needed help in the quarterback room for the 2026 season. With Bryce Underwood set at the starting quarterback, no player was returning behind him with any college football experience. That led Michigan to bring in two transfer quarterbacks.

Now, one of those quarterbacks is no longer with the program, according to John Henschke of On3.

Colin Hurley, a former LSU quarterback and transfer into the program this season, has left the program. He did participate in the start of spring practice, but left the program during the spring sessions.

Hurley was originally a four-star recruit as part of the 2025 class, but reclassified to the 2024 class for LSU, and enrolled in the school at the age of 16. He redshirted in 2024, but then would miss almost all of spring practice the next season after Hurley was injured in a car accident. He would not see time in 2025 either and decided to transfer to Michigan.

Hurley was going to be able to compete for a backup spot behind Underwood. Michigan also brought in Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi from Colorado State, who did not participate in the spring but will be a full fall participant. Meanwhile, true freshman Tommy Carr, true freshman Brady Smigiel, and redshirt freshman Chase Hebrsteit are the only other quarterbacks on the roster.

Hurley's leaving the program may have been foreshadowed by Kyle Whittingham when he spoke to the media about back-ups to Underwood, only mentioning Carr, according to Zach Shaw of 247Sports.

“Tommy Carr is doing a nice job, I can tell you that,” Whittingham said. “He's probably the one that stands out so far. Nothing has been set in stone, obviously, but based on what we've seen to this point, Tommy has looked like he's got a good skill set.”

Meanwhile, Michigan insider Sam Webb of 247Sports also seems to be confirming the backup job is Carr's to lose.

“Behind Underwood, sophomore Tommy Carr continues to show that he's farther along than many expected,” Webb wrote.

As for Hurley, the next steps are not clear, but what is clear, he will not be with the Wolverines this fall.