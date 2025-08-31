Former Alabama football quarterback Joe Namath wasn't happy following his team's loss to Florida State Saturday. On Sunday though, Namath's anger seems to have cooled. Namath returned to social media to post a more positive message on Sunday about the Crimson Tide.

“So I’ve got a a better outlook for the rest of Bama’s season today. We had a few key players who were injured yesterday and it WAS Ty’s first start. I think we need to trust that Coach DeBoer will make the changes needed to get us back on track. ROLL TIDE!!!” Namath said on X, formerly Twitter.

Alabama lost to Florida State on Saturday, 31-17. Following the game, Namath was deeply unhappy and he wasn't afraid to express his opinions.

“Well. It looks like this could be a loooong season,” Namath said after the game on X.

Alabama football allowed 382 yards of total offense to Florida State, in the Game 1 loss.

Alabama football has to fix things quickly

The Crimson Tide have a very difficult schedule ahead of them. Alabama plays several ranked teams in SEC play, including Georgia on the road. Alabama also has to play South Carolina, LSU and Oklahoma.

Alabama's loss to Florida State certainly makes things difficult. Florida State entered the game unranked, while Alabama was no. 8 in the Associated Press college football poll. The Crimson Tide will likely tumble in the new rankings.

Alabama has a lot to fix. The defense allowed 230 rushing yards to Florida State. Alabama also was penalized eight times in the game, for 70 yards. It is hard to win with those stats.

There was a highlight for this Crimson Tide squad against Florida State. Alabama's starting quarterback Ty Simpson, who made his first career start, threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

“I promise you one thing — and it goes to every Alabama fan and my teammates — that I'm gonna work hard and we're gonna get this fixed,” Simpson said, per 247 Sports.

Alabama next plays Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

