Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer joined several Crimson Tide players in attending the funeral of Kierston Russell. Russell is the sister of Alabama's freshman quarterback, Keelon Russell. Kierston passed away on June 3, per On3 Sports.

A photo of DeBoer and some of the players at the funeral was released.

Kierston was the twin sister of the Alabama quarterback. She was scheduled to attend school at Alabama along with her brother Keelon, starting this fall. Following her death, her mother also released a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“As a family, we are absolutely overwhelmed with gratitude by the outpouring of thoughts, prayers and messages we have received from family, friends, the University of Alabama, Duncanville High School and people all across the country this week,” April Moore's statement read in part.

It is clear that Alabama's football community stands with Keelon at this difficult time. Keelon Russell is considered one of the top freshman football prospects in the country, per ESPN.

Kalen DeBoer is starting his second season at Alabama football

More NCAA Football News
DeBoer is getting ready for his second season at Alabama. He succeed the legendary coach Nick Saban, and fans are hoping DeBoer can lead the team back to the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide missed the CFP last season, despite winning a lot of games. Alabama football defeated Georgia, as well as picking up nine total victories. The team lost in the ReliaQuest Bowl to Michigan.

Alabama football has a lot of talent to replace from last year's team. One of the glaring absences is quarterback Jalen Milroe, who moved on to the NFL. Milroe was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, and Alabama must find a reliable play caller to replace him. Keelon Russell is certainly one of the team's options.

DeBoer felt slighted when his team missed the CFP in 2024, and wants to prove that they deserve to be there.

“You wonder what would have happened if other people would have played our schedule,” DeBoer said in May, per Action Network.

Alabama starts their 2025 season against Florida State on August 30, in a major non conference showdown.