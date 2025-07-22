The Alabama football team didn't have a great 2024 season as the Crimson Tide failed to make the 12-team College Football Playoff. During the four-team era, the expectation was always to make the CFP, so not making it after the expansion to 12 was especially upsetting for Alabama fans. The team is looking to turn it around this year, and there is a lot of good talent in Tuscaloosa. Quarterback Ty Simpson and wide receiver Ryan Williams are especially players to watch, and they could end up being a special duo.

We all saw how talented Ryan Williams was last year, as he was one of the most explosive players in the country as a true freshman. He will have a new QB this year, and a lot of people expect it to be Ty Simpson. The two of them should be successful in the Alabama offense, and college football insider Andy Staples thinks that they could be potential players to watch for the Heisman Trophy.

Andy Staples recently released a list of Heisman dark horses for the 2025 season, and Williams and Simpson both made the cut. Staples named eight players with Heisman odds of +3500, and the other players featured are Notre Dame QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love, Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons, Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson, Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza and Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker. Williams has the best odds out of any of those players at +3500.

Williams is definitely the biggest name on the list, but we don't see WRs win the Heisman Trophy very often. It has turned into an award that predominanly goes to QBs, but we did see a WR/defensive back win it last year as Colorado's do-it-all star Travis Hunter took home the award.

Ryan Williams and Ty Simpson should end up having big seasons, but neither of them are worried about personal accolades. All of the focus in Tuscaloosa right now is on getting the Alabama football team back into the College Football Playoff.