Arkansas football interim head coach Bobby Petrino will coach in his first Razorbacks game since 2011 in October. He added some NFL experience beforehand.

The man stepping in for the fired Sam Pittman added a new face to the defensive side, Chris Low of On3/Rivals reported Thursday.

“Bobby Petrino is adding veteran NFL assistant Jay Hayes as Arkansas' defensive line coach, sources tell On3,” Low posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. “Hayes was with the Bengals the longest has coached some top DL, including Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap. Hayes also coached in college at Notre Dame and Wisconsin.”

Petrino makes the hire as the Razorbacks are on their bye week.

Bobby Petrino navigating through changing Arkansas football era

Petrino never got the chance to build on the Razorbacks' 11-2 season of 2011.

Petrino got fired in April 2012 following an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer. Former Arkansas volleyball player Jessica Dorrell became revealed as Petrino's mistress following their motorcycle accident. School officials relieved Petrino of his coaching duties and made way for John Smith to take over.

Now the 64-year-old elevates from offensive coordinator to head coach. He last coached without hearing the words College Football Transfer Portal or NIL.

But Petrino is showing seriousness for wanting the job after 2025. The longtime coach even declined an offer from Charlotte in Dec. 2024 to eventually return to Arkansas.

He's cleaned house on the defensive side already, firing three different Arkansas assistants. Even defensive coordinator Travis Williams cleaned out his office on the campus, as Petrino fired him.

Petrino, though, needs to find a way to stand out among what will likely become a pool of intriguing HC choices. Famed Arkansas alumnus and Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones already endorsed SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee as the 2026 Razorbacks leader.

Petrino and Arkansas face No. 15 Tennessee on the road on Oct. 11.