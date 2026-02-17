Alex Golesh understands the difficulty of keeping donor boosters happy with the performance of the Auburn Tigers football program.

Golesh embraced the Tigers' head coaching position following the 2025 campaign. It marked the end of his previous stint with the South Florida Bulls, leaving after three seasons.

Golesh took part in an exclusive interview with On3 insider Pete Nakos. He revealed the immense support from the program's donor base, especially from the boosters who provide significant funding for the yearly rosters and coaching staffs.

“Are there people involved in helping fund this operation? Hell yeah, you need those people. It’s also being very real with them, it’s having conversations, and it’s being really honest,” Golesh said.

“They have a right to know what you’re spending money on. But you have to be really careful. If you’re going to spend money and then want to be involved in decision-making, then we’re good. We don’t need your money. If you’re upfront and honest from the beginning, you’ve got a chance.”

What's next for Alex Golesh, Auburn

Alex Golesh enjoyed solid success with his past adventure with South Florida. Now, he looks to carry that momentum over to Auburn, where he looks to get them back into relevancy in the SEC.

Golesh now heads a program that hopes to get back to the national championship game for the first time since 2013 and win their first since 2010. Even though Auburn clinched bowl eligibility in 2023, they were unable to achieve better results with Hugh Freeze as the man in charge.

Golesh finished with a 23-15 overall record with the Bulls, including a 14-10 display in American Play. He granted them bowl eligibility in all three seasons, giving them their best stretch in the modern era of college football.

Auburn hopes to improve from an underwhelming 5-7 record, going 1-7 in its SEC matchups. They finished third-to-last in the conference standings, looking to turn that around in the 2026 campaign and beyond with Golesh leading the way.