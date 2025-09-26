The Michigan football team picked up a massive win on the road over the weekend against Nebraska, and the story of the game was the Wolverines’ rushing attack. Michigan ran for nearly 300 yards, and ended up winning the game 30-27. The line of scrimmage was dominated by the Maize and Blue, and that is why they won the game.

Michigan had three long runs for touchdowns in the game, with Justice Haynes, Bryce Underwood and Jordan Marshall all showcasing their explosiveness. It was an impressive performance, and Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt was reminded of what he has seen from the Wolverines in the past.

“It was a dominant run performance from Michigan, totally dominant, vintage in a lot of ways,” Klatt said during his podcast. “And not many people will mention this, but they did have two backup guards starting for them, and they still went out there and ran for nearly 300 yards and over eight per carry. And it's the explosiveness that I think is so demoralizing for opponents. It doesn't matter who's carrying the football, really.”

Underwood, Haynes and Marshall all have the ability to take one the distance at any given moment.

“Underwood, he's explosive, right up the middle,” Klatt continued. “That was a clear break in the defensive structure. Underwood had a couple of really nice runs. Then you've got Justice Haynes, who has the elite home run ability. Like this guy in the open field is gone. Marshall, same thing, I think he's got those elements of home run ability.”

The explosive showing from Michigan reminded Klatt of two former Wolverines who used to light up the stat sheet every week.

“It reminded me more of what I used to see out of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards,” he said. “It's like when they got a crease, they could take it the distance and really create those explosives and when Justice Haynes gets a step, it's done. We saw it at Oklahoma. Saw it again on Saturday against Nebraska. He gets one step. Boom, gone. 75 yards.”

If the Michigan football team can continue to run the ball like they did on Saturday, it’s going to be a good year.