North Carolina football is attempting to fire up recruiting momentum under Bill Belichick this spring. He visited with an intriguing 6-foot-5 quarterback who's bound to fire up Tar Heel fans. Because this QB is on rival Duke's radar, while also receiving a push from Auburn.

Three-star QB Travis Burgess of Grayson High in Loganville, Georgia revealed Saturday Belichick visited with him. Burgess took to X to reveal his interaction with the eight-time Super Bowl winner.

Burgess trekked out to Chapel Hill as the Tar Heels take part in their first spring practices under Belichick. The new UNC head coach clearly is interested in the towering, strong-armed passer who's armed with nearly 25 scholarship offers.

Burgess racked up 2,225 yards through the air and tossed 23 touchdowns with four interceptions last season. He also added four rushing touchdowns. But clearly his UNC visit brought new intrigue for the Tar Heels, as Belichick attempts to build a stout 2026 recruiting class.

Is Bill Belichick out-recruiting Auburn, Duke for North Carolina?

Many die-hard college football fans will be curious to see Belichick's recruiting methods. Plus if he can dominate on the trail after so many years as an NFL coach.

Belichick and UNC still rank outside of the top 20 for the '26 class. North Carolina sits at No. 23 overall per 247Sports. The ‘Heels sit seven spots behind the current favorite to land Burgess Auburn.

But where does UNC rate next to rival Duke? Belichick and company rate significantly higher. The Blue Devils only have three verbal commitments for this current cycle. Duke stands at No. 48 overall in the team recruiting rankings.

North Carolina ignited some needed momentum on the trail during March. Belichick and the Tar Heels flipped longtime Texas A&M commit Trashawn Ruffin on St. Patrick's Day. Ruffin, an in-state talent as an interior defensive lineman, became UNC and Belichick's highest ranked verbal commit.

Ruffin wasn't the only March pledge for UNC. Three-star defensive lineman David Jackson of Olney, Maryland chose UNC on March 9. Belichick and the Tar Heels have nine total verbal commitments. But has the opportunity to coax more commits into choosing UNC with spring practices now underway.

North Carolina is even positioned to possibly land a former Alabama commit. Safety Jamarrion Gordon placed North Carolina on his short list on Monday.