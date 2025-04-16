As the 2025 NFL draft approaches, rumors pairing teams with players grow stronger. The Chicago Bears are expected to take a running back early in this year’s draft and Boise State standout Ashton Jeanty is considered the frontrunner for the team.

With the Jeanty/Bears buzz heating up, one insider co-signed the selection. “Jeanty to the Bears at No. 10 would be one of the best picks in the first round,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote.

“I would very much like for the Bears to draft running back Ashton Jeanty, one of the best players in this class. They have a big need, as D’Andre Swift didn’t look the part in his first season in Chicago and is cuttable in 2026. New coach Ben Johnson would also have no issues feeding a two-headed backfield like he did in Detroit,” Solak added.

The Bears are looking to add a running back in the 2025 draft

Jeanty had a sensational 2024 season for the Boise State Broncos, finishing second behind Colorado’s Travis Hunter for the Heisman Trophy. He’s easily considered the top running back in the 2025 draft class and he could make serious noise if selected by the Bears. NFL analyst Louis Riddick believes Jeanty will break Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record if drafted by Chicago.

The Bears are putting the pieces together for an elite offense as the team took quarterback Caleb Williams last year and landed new head coach Ben Johnson this offseason. Johnson is considered one of the premier offensive coaches in the league after his work with the Detroit Lions. Now Chicago could add a massive talent at running back to pair with D’Andre Swift.

However, the Bears have the 10th pick in this year’s draft and Jeanty could be off the board before the team has a chance to select him. If that’s how things play out on April 24, Chicago could pivot to one of the other top RBs available in this class. The team has already hosted North Carolina rusher Omarion Hampton, whose stock is on the rise. Hampton could be the second RB taken in the draft.

The Bears have also been linked to Kaleb Johnson as the Iowa back is considered the perfect fit for Chicago. Both Johnson and Hampton would likely be early day two selections and the Bears have the ammo to land either with two second round picks (No. 39 and 41).