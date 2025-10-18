The Boston College football team will be missing two starting offensive linemen for its crucial matchup against the UConn Huskies this afternoon, deepening concerns around an already struggling offensive unit. As part of a season riddled with setbacks, the Eagles now enter Saturday’s game with even greater pressure.

Jude Bowry and Eryx Daugherty will both miss the noon kickoff due to undisclosed injuries. Bowry, a redshirt junior and team captain, anchors the left side and had already missed the game vs. Cal. Daugherty, a redshirt sophomore who recently converted from the defensive line, was just beginning to find his rhythm.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the news on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday morning with a key injury update ahead of the UConn vs. Boston College Week 8 clash.

“Sources: “Boston College will be without a pair of starting offensive linemen today. Left tackle Jude Bowry and left guard Eryx Daugherty are both out today against UConn.”

Article Continues Below

The Eagles offensive line was already one of the weakest points on the team. Ranked near the bottom of the FBS in rushing yards per game at 85, the offense has struggled to gain traction behind a reshuffled line. The absence of Bowry and Daugherty exposes a vulnerable unit against a surging UConn defense.

The Boston College depth chart now becomes a major storyline. With limited experienced backups, head coach Bill O’Brien may be forced to insert underclassmen or rotate linemen who lack in-game reps. This further complicates protection schemes for redshirt senior quarterback Grayson James, who is entering his first start after replacing Dylan Lonergan as the team’s primary signal caller.

O’Brien's Eagles have already struggled to generate consistency offensively, and any further instability along the line could impact timing, execution, and confidence — especially against a disciplined and opportunistic UConn defense.

The Eagles injuries have piled up at key positions, but these losses are especially significant given the need for physicality up front. For Boston College, this matchup isn't just about ending a losing streak — it’s a chance to regain momentum and test the resilience of the roster.