Clemson football rebuilt itself as a College Football Playoff qualifier in 2024. The Tigers' Atlantic Coast Conference title run has won back high-profile recruits. That now includes a four-star who has visiting Clemson on deck first for his spring/summer visits.

The reigning ACC champions will host Naeem Burroughs before three other programs including Texas, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Saturday evening. Clemson will be checking in with On3's No. 10 ranked wide receiver for the 2026 class. And the Tigers will chat with Burroughs before he journeys to Austin to visit the program that eliminated Clemson from the CFP.

Texas will be the last school that'll host Burroughs. Florida (June 6 to 8) and USC (June 13 to 15) are the other programs the star from The Bolles School in Jacksonville will check out. His meeting with the Longhorns takes place June 20 to 22.

Still, Clemson is in the leading position to win over Burroughs as the first school on deck. Head coach Dabo Swinney and company can put together one strong recruiting pitch to win over the dynamic wideout right away — before he chats with the other schools.

Clemson putting together strong 2026 recruiting class?

The Tigers are still 10 months away from the early signing period for the 2026 class. Clemson, along with the rest of the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs, have enough time to receive verbal commitments.

But where does Clemson rank nationally? And are the Tigers anywhere near the top 10?

Swinney and the Tigers' staff has Clemson nestled in the top 25. But Clemson sits at No. 22 overall in the current '26 rankings by 247Sports. That places the Tigers behind four other ACC rivals — including one surprise.

Florida State holds the current title of having the ACC's best '26 class by the national recruiting outlet. The Seminoles have seven commits including landing five four-star prospects. Syracuse is a major surprise — ranking second among conference teams with nine verbal pledges. Boston College checks in at third. Meanwhile, North Carolina and new head coach Bill Belichick have so far put together the ACC's fourth-best recruiting class.

Swinney and Clemson hold six commits as of Feb. 22. Offensive tackle Braden Wilmes from Lawrence, Kansas represents Clemson's last verbal from Dec. 2. But Clemson can rise in the national recruiting rankings if it lands Burroughs.