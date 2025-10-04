The 2025 college football season had not been kind to Clemson entering its Week 6 matchup with North Carolina. While the Tigers still need a lot of work, they appear to have addressed some issues during their bye week.

With a 23-yard touchdown pass from Cade Klubnik to Adam Randall at the end of the first quarter, Clemson took a 28-3 lead. That lead already gave the Tigers more points through 15 minutes of Week 6 than they had scored in any of their previous four games, ESPN's Nicole Auerbach pointed out.

Clemson's previous season-high had been 27 points, which it scored in a Week 2 win over Troy. Otherwise, the Tigers managed 21 points against Georgia Tech and Syracuse and just 10 points in their Week 1 loss to LSU.

Clemson entered the game as two-touchdown favorites, but nobody could have predicted this first-half outcome. Even if a Tigers blowout was expected, their previous lackluster offensive performances did not inspire much faith entering Week 6.

However, the offensive onslaught did not end in the first quarter. Clemson would tack on another touchdown in the second quarter to take a commanding 35-3 lead into the break.

Clemson, UNC seeking first ACC win of 2025 college football season

Despite being the favorite, Clemson entered Week 6 with a meager 1-3 record, slightly worse than North Carolina's 2-2 mark. Both teams still seek their first ACC win, with the Tigers coming in 0-2 in the conference.

Barring a miraculous second half, Clemson should end the day with its first conference win. The first half has been a revelation for Klubnik, who entered the season as a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate. Klubnik has already surpassed 200 passing yards and has four touchdowns at halftime.

As successful as Clemson's first half was, it was equally devastating for North Carolina. The Tar Heels averaged just 11.5 points per game in their first two games against Power Four opponents and are hovering near that mark yet again.