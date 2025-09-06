The No. 8 Clemson Tigers are set to take on the Troy Trojans on Saturday with the hopes of getting back in the win column after experiencing a 17-10 Week 1 loss to the LSU Tigers. However, leading up to the contest, the program issued a lightning warning to fans in attendance. The team finally revealed an official kickoff update with lightning in the area.

Clemson initially announced lightning was in the area at 2:44 p.m. EST, informing fans to seek cover for safety. Tigers fans were told not to go into the stands and instead remain underneath the stadium.

“Lightning has been detected around Memorial Stadium. For your safety, if you are already inside the stadium, we ask that you please move to a safe location underneath the stadium. We'll keep you posted with updates!”

Approximately 10 minutes later, Clemson announced that lightning was no longer in the area. As a result, the gates are open and fans can enter the stadium without fear of a lightning delay. The 3:30 p.m. EST kickoff time is still on schedule.

“The gates to Memorial Stadium are open, and the lightning warning has been lifted!”

Clemson and Troy will kick off the game with the lightning warning no longer potentially delaying the start time. This will be the Tigers' second home game of the season so far, and will be Dabo Swinney's 229th regular-season game as head coach.

Look for Clemson to get off to a fast start as the Tigers aim to remain competitive in the ACC. They are regarded as one of the best programs in the conference, and they hope to reach the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season.