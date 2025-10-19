Georgia football came into the week with a tough matchup against Ole Miss, and they knew that it would take everything they had if they wanted to win. Going into the fourth quarter, Georgia trailed 35-26, and when the clock hit zero, they had come back and won 43-35.

Head coach Kirby Smart knows that was a special kind of win from his team, and he dropped a nice bar about their resiliency after the game.

“I just told the guys that’s a culture win because you don’t win that game if you’re not physically tough, mentally tough,” Smart said via Chris Low. “We call it hard to kill, and the one thing we are is we’re hard to kill. We won’t go away.”

Not only did the Smart know that the team was resilient, but the team felt it as well. Tight end Lawson Luckie is one of them, who finished the game with three touchdowns.

“It’s in our DNA. No matter what happens, our team’s going to keep fighting,” Luckie said. “We put ourselves in fourth-and-1 every single day. That’s our mentality every single day, whether it’s Monday … or it’s bloody Tuesday or it’s the fourth quarter of a top-10 matchup. We’re used to this. That’s where we thrive. That’s where we’re strongest.”

For the first three quarters of the game, Georgia's defense didn't have an answer for Ole Miss as they accumulated 338 total yards and 20 first downs going into the fourth. From there, Georgia locked in, and Ole Miss only had 13 yards of offense in the fourth quarter.

The offense followed the lead of the defense, and Gunner Stockton played a perfect second half, as he went 12-for-12 for 135 yards, adding four touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown.

If Georgia can continue to play like they did in the second half, they'll be a tough team to beat as the season continues.