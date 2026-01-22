As the 2025 season has come to an end, focus moves to the 2026 campaign. As early power rankings and top 25 rankings are shared, it is also time to discuss the most prestigious individual honor in college football, the Heisman Trophy. In 2025, Fernando Mendoza took home the Heisman. Mendoza was not considered a major candidate in the preseason, as he was 60-1 to win the award, behind players such as DJ Lagway, Cade Klubnik, and favorite Arch Manning. Even the runner-up was a surprise, as Diego Pavia was 150-1, the same odds as Mikey Keene, the Michigan quarterback who never saw the field behind Bryce Underwood. Regardless, someone will be taking home the award in December, and it is time to continue our Heisman Trophy Power Rankings with a way-too-early look at 2026.

1. Julian Sayin- Quarterback- Ohio State

The list has to begin with Sayin, the only returning Heisman finalist from 2025, assuming Fernando Mendoza does declare for the NFL Draft. He finished fourth in the Heisman voting in 2025, as a sophomore in his first year starting. The Buckeye quarterback did lose Carnell Tate and Quincy Porter, but the receiver room is still stacked, plus Jeremiah Smith is still on the roster. Further, the schedule could provide some memorable Heisman moments for the quarterback. He has road trips to Texas, Indiana, USC, and Nebraska, while hosting Oregon and Michigan this season. If Sayin can improve on his 2025 campaign, he will be back in New York in 2026.

2. Arch Manning- Quarterback- Texas

Arch Manning was the preseason favorite to walk away with the award in 2025 and is one of the favorites again this year. He also showed major improvement over the season. In his first seven games of the year, he passed for 1,449 yards, with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. Further, he ran for five touchdowns on the ground. In his final six games, he threw for 1,714 yards, with 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions, while also finding the endzone on the ground five times.

Adding to the talent that Manning has is the fact that his top receiver, Ryan Wingo, is back in the fold, plus they improved the running game and added a new target. Star wide receiver Cam Coleman is committed to Texas. The schedule does have some issues when it comes to Heisman moments. Ohio State, Florida, and Ole Miss are all at home. The toughest road tests are LSU and Texas A&M, plus the neutral site game against Oklahoma. Still, the Longhorns dodge Alabama and Georgia next year.

3. Gunner Stockton- Quarterback- Georgia

Gunner Stockton did not declare for the NFL Draft, but also did not confirm he was returning to school. Still, with his lack of declaration for the draft, it seems like he will be back, making him an early favorite for the Heisman. Stockton shot up the rankings early in 2025, before stalling out and seeing his Heisman candidacy fade. Early odds also have him slightly down the list, behind players such as Mannin and Saying, but also behind Josh Hoover and CJ Carr. Regardless, Stockton finished 7th in Heisman voting last season and should be set up for a solid second year as a starter.

Georgia has plenty of weapons to help him out and has a solid offensive line to keep him protected. He also gets road trips to Alabama and Ole Miss, which will put the quarterback in the spotlight. He had built a solid resume until an end-of-season slump hurt his chances. If he can avoid that this year, Stockton could be a finalist in 2026.

4. Jeremiah Smith- Wide Receiver- Ohio State

It is rare for a non-quarterback to win the award, but one is always mentioned. Jeremiyah Love was that last year, Ashton Jeanty and Travis Hunter were the stars of 2024, and Marvin Harrison Jr. was the talk of 2023. Still, Jeremiah Smith is a rare talent. He is going to be a junior who has already been a two-time finalist for the Biletnikoff Award in his first two seasons. He has eclipsed 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns in each of his first two seasons, and will likely do it again in his third. Still, there is one major knock on his candidacy. It takes an exceptional season for a non-quarterback to win, and considering it is Julian Sayin throwing him the ball, plus the other stud receivers, Sayin probably steals votes.

5. CJ Carr- Quarterback- Notre Dame

One thing that helps get Heisman buzz going is playing big games in prime time spots. Notre Dame always supplies that. The first game of the season will give the voters a chance to be reintroduced to CJ Carr, with a game against Wisconsin at Lambeau. Add in later games at Bill Bellichik and North Carolina, at BYU, and home against Miami, Carr will be on the stage plenty. Carr had some early growing pains as a true freshman, but broke out near the end of the year. He threw multiple touchdowns in four of his last five games. He also threw interceptions in just one of his last five games of the campaign. If Carr can continue to improve, he will be a major player in Heisman talks.

6. John Mateer- Quarterback- Oklahoma

Through the first quarter of the 2025 campaign, John Mateer was the Heisman frontrunner, and it was not close. He had thrown for 1,215 yards with six passing touchdowns, five rushing touchdowns, and just three picks. The games also feature victories over Michigan and Auburn. In the Auburn game, Mateer was hurt. He missed the win over Kent State, which could have padded some stats, and then rushed back to face Texas. Mateer was dreadful, throwing just 202 yards and three interceptions, while not passing or running for a touchdown.

It took multiple weeks for Mateer to get back to playing in a dominant fashion, and still, in his best games, he was off on some throws. Now, he has had a full offseason to recover, and if Mateer can be what he was to start 2025, he could become the favorite again.

Others to watch: Josh Hoover (Quarterback-Indiana), Dante Moore (Quarterback-Oregon), Drew Mestemaker (Quarterback-Oklahoma State), Lincoln Kienholz (Quarterback- Louisville)