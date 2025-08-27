Colorado football received a new reason to play inspired football ahead of the Georgia Tech clash. Randy Moss dropped some emotional, poignant words ahead of the Friday contest.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver earned a Boulder invite from Deion Sanders. Like “Coach Prime,” Moss himself is a cancer survivor. Moss periodically reached out to the Buffaloes head coach when he was battling bladder cancer.

Moss began by reminiscing about his older brother, who persuaded him to play football. He then dove into a “Brother's Keeper” message.

“When I was young, I had an older brother that played the game of football before me, so that's where I got it from,” Moss said to the team in a viral video. “My brother passed away right after I was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He passed in 2019. My emotions has been everywhere, but the one thing that when ‘Coach Prime' called me, that's one thing I couldn't get out of my mind: Am I my brother's keeper?”

He then turned to Sanders and told him “I love what you're doing around here coach.” Saying Colorado is a “professional setting.”

Colorado receives 1 more message from Randy Moss

Moss didn't just praise Colorado for how they prepare and take coaching. He shared he'll be on the sidelines supporting Sanders and the Buffaloes.

And he dropped one more poignant message before drawing a round of applause.

“I see ‘believe' on y'all shirts, right? I don't care who they come and put y'all in front of. Y'all got to believe if you prepare, you'll go home and take it home man,” Moss said.

He then asked the fiery question: “Friday night at 6 o'clock, y'all ready to go?”

The players said a loud “Yes sir” in unison — signifying they're locked in for the Yellow Jackets. Fans started praising Moss for that speech.

“I’m ready to go after that. Special stuff going on in Boulder,” one fan reacted on X.

Another fan described how “awesome” it was to see both Sanders and Moss together healthy in the same room.

Colorado will roll with Kaidon Salter as the starting quarterback for the opener. Georgia Tech is currently a 4.5-point favorite to win per Vegas Insider odds. Colorado, however, is 2-0 overall in season openers under Sanders.