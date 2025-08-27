Colorado football received a new reason to play inspired football ahead of the Georgia Tech clash. Randy Moss dropped some emotional, poignant words ahead of the Friday contest.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver earned a Boulder invite from Deion Sanders. Like “Coach Prime,” Moss himself is a cancer survivor. Moss periodically reached out to the Buffaloes head coach when he was battling bladder cancer.

Moss began by reminiscing about his older brother, who persuaded him to play football. He then dove into a “Brother's Keeper” message.

“When I was young, I had an older brother that played the game of football before me, so that's where I got it from,” Moss said to the team in a viral video. “My brother passed away right after I was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He passed in 2019. My emotions has been everywhere, but the one thing that when ‘Coach Prime' called me, that's one thing I couldn't get out of my mind: Am I my brother's keeper?”

He then turned to Sanders and told him “I love what you're doing around here coach.” Saying Colorado is a “professional setting.”

Colorado receives 1 more message from Randy Moss

Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss talks with Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium.
Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Moss didn't just praise Colorado for how they prepare and take coaching. He shared he'll be on the sidelines supporting Sanders and the Buffaloes.

And he dropped one more poignant message before drawing a round of applause.

“I see ‘believe' on y'all shirts, right? I don't care who they come and put y'all in front of. Y'all got to believe if you prepare, you'll go home and take it home man,” Moss said.

He then asked the fiery question: “Friday night at 6 o'clock, y'all ready to go?”

The players said a loud “Yes sir” in unison — signifying they're locked in for the Yellow Jackets. Fans started praising Moss for that speech.

“I’m ready to go after that. Special stuff going on in Boulder,” one fan reacted on X.

Another fan described how “awesome” it was to see both Sanders and Moss together healthy in the same room.

Colorado will roll with Kaidon Salter as the starting quarterback for the opener. Georgia Tech is currently a 4.5-point favorite to win per Vegas Insider odds. Colorado, however, is 2-0 overall in season openers under Sanders.

More NCAA Football News
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Why Dan Lanning won’t announce Oregon’s starting QBBenedetto Vitale ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Key Arch Manning target questionable for Ohio State clashJake Faigus ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) carries the ball for a first down in the second quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas
Texas football insider pours cold water on Arch Manning hypeJackson Stone ·
South Alabama Jaguars quarterback Gio Lopez (7) reacts to a penalty during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium.
North Carolina HC Bill Belichick officially announces starting QBBenedetto Vitale ·
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh holds the National Championship Trophy as he celebrates after winning 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium.
Michigan football bold predictions for 2025 seasonScotty White ·
Alabama Florida State bold predictions, Kalen DeBoer on the left, Mike Norvell on the right, Doak Campbell stadium in the background
Alabama vs. Florida State bold predictions for College Football Week 1Bryan Logan ·