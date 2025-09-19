Colorado football will have a new mascot in Week 4 against Wyoming. Beginning on Saturday, the Buffaloes will be represented by Ralphie VII, who will officially take over as the new face of the program.

Colorado has been searching for Ralphie VII since the summer, when rumors of Ralphie VI's retirement began. The school officially confirmed that Ralphie VII will make her debut against Wyoming on Friday.

Welcome to the herd, Ralphie VII 🦬 🗞️ » https://t.co/SbCxsMH0IR pic.twitter.com/CW43yVFuP6 — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) September 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ralphie VII is a one-year-old American Bison from the Beauprez Family in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Her nickname has yet to be released, but the team confirmed that it will be announced before kickoff.

Colorado started the live mascot program in 1967, when Ralphie I first started running onto the field to lead the football team out of the tunnel. The Buffaloes have kept the tradition alive since, with Ralphie VI, nicknamed Ember, ending her four-year run at the 2024 Alamo Bowl.

Since retiring, Ralphie VI has been relocated to a calm ranch, where she now resides with Ralphie V. Colorado decides to retire its mascots after noticing changes in the Buffaloes' running motion.

Colorado looking to rebound against Wyoming

Article Continues Below

With its Week 4 matchup now carrying additional meaning, Colorado is hoping Ralphie VII will light a spark beneath the football team. The Buffaloes are coming off a brutal 36-20 loss to Houston that led to head coach Deion Sanders calling out the entire team.

Colorado will make another quarterback change for the game. After starting Ryan Staub against the Cougars, the team will reportedly turn back to its original starter, Kaidon Salter.

However, the last time Colorado faced an inferior opponent, Sanders gave each of his top three quarterbacks an opportunity. Salter started the game, but freshman Julian Lewis eventually led a few drives before Staub entered. Sanders seems intent on giving Salter another chance, but expect multiple players to attempt passes for the Buffaloes.

While the team's offensive production has not been great, the defense is the true issue. Colorado is currently allowing 430 yards per game to its opponents, the most in the Big 12.

Entering Week 4 with a 1-2 record, Colorado is a sizable favorite to beat Wyoming and return to .500. Sanders desperately needs everything to go according to plan, with a massive game against BYU awaiting.