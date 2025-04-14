Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders has a jam-packed schedule this month. The annual Black and Gold spring game takes place on April 19, and then his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, will hear his name called at the NFL Draft five days later. Well, the legendary cornerback just added another item to his agenda: integrating a new player to the offense.

An already intriguing wide receiver group just got more dynamic following the news that former Campbell University standout Sincere Brown is transferring to Colorado. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound senior revealed the big move on his X account.

Considering that the Buffaloes bid farewell to last season's Heisman Trophy winner, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and several other valuable contributors, there is uncertainty abound heading into the 2025-26 campaign. The team needs as many playmakers as it can handle. Brown is ready to fill that role for Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

What can this latest addition do for Deion Sanders and Colorado?

The Charleston, South Carolina native began his college career at South Florida but did not see many opportunities, totaling just one reception in nine games. He blossomed with the Fighting Camels, however. Brown tallied 61 catches for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns for FCS school Campbell in 2024, effectively utilizing his size and athleticism.

He now turns his sights toward Boulder. It is unclear who will be throwing him the ball– Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and five-star freshman Julian Lewis are competing for the starting QB job– but Brown should command a prominent role. He is the red-zone threat Colorado football requires after losing two-way phenom Travis Hunter.

Sincere Brown aims to continue the Buffs' wide receiver trend, as he quickly acclimates himself to his new surroundings. Deion Sanders is determined to build on the results he and his program attained last year. Capable and hungry newcomers, like this latest one, can increase the likelihood of that happening.