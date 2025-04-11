With the 2025 NFL Draft just weeks away, there's a lot of buzz surrounding which team could select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Some teams don't think he's worth a first-round pick, while others see him having a better career than Cam Ward. However, after meeting with Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Thursday's episode of The Insiders, Sanders explained how he's staying genuinely himself during his pre-draft meetings.

“When I go visit these coaches and when I go to all these different franchises, I ask them truly what I think and how I feel,” Sanders said via Sports Illustrated. “Some get offended, some like it, some don't. Make some people uncomfortable, some people invite that. They know what type of person and what type of player they're gonna get out of me, so I just have to make sure what type of culture or what type of dynamic I'm going to have with them also.”

Now, while some people might not be enamored by the Sanders charm coursing through Shedeur's veins, he's not switching up for anyone, even if it could mean his draft stock goes down a bit. He and his father — Deion Sanders — get scrutinized by many before those same people even know them.

And although Shedeur is feeling that during the pre-draft process, it doesn't bother him.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders finds pre-draft narratives ‘funny'

Being the son of Deion Sanders, Shedeur has faced some pretty unfair treatment during the pre-draft process. Sure, he might not be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Shedeur still has talent that will likely warrant him getting drafted in the first round. With that, teams, agents, and random accounts on social media seem to consistently find parts of Sanders' game to nitpick.

But Sanders just finds it funny.

“It's just funny to see what they come up with next,” Sanders added. “Because at first it was, the arm wasn’t strong. I had a lot of touchdowns in my college career. Then it was, I pat the ball. That wasn’t a thing before Pro Day, wasn’t it? So, I don’t get in trouble off the field. So, it’s kind of hard for them to create storylines for the media to keep the algorithm going. It's just going to be fun, what's the next story?”

And although he finds the narratives silly, he understands it's just a ploy to drag him down.

“I don’t do anything negative, so they gotta find something negative to talk about. They gotta find a way to tear me down.”

However, as teams finalize their big boards, the Colorado quarterback remains 100% himself through the pre-draft meetings. He's ready to attack the challenge head-on, and regardless of what happens in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders was made for this moment.