With Derek Carr's shoulder injury remaining an issue heading into the upcoming season, the New Orleans Saints could look to upgrade the quarterback position in the 2025 NFL Draft.

One name that seems to be a growing rumor for the Saints at pick No. 9 is Colorado football's Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend and Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. Once social media erupted over Carr's injury update, Colorado's head coach made a cryptic post for the internet to lose its mind about.

“👀,” Sanders wrote, quoting a post from Louis Riddick about the No. 9 pick — owned by the Saints — in the 2025 NFL Draft being “all kinds of interesting.”

Now, for a good chunk of the pre-draft process, the New York Giants and Shedeur have had alleged interest in each other. Whether it be fan-made mock drafts or actual reports of the two parties being interested in teaming up during the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants could very well select Sanders at pick No. 3.

But, at the same time, the Colorado quarterback's scouting profile seems to be all over the place, with some analysts claiming Sanders isn't a first-round talent and others believing Shedeur might be drafted with the No. 2 pick.

Another team that's popped up as a potential suitor for Shedeur is the Pittsburgh Steelers. After Sanders visited with the Steelers on Thursday, they could also be the team that calls his name at pick No. 21 in the 2025 NFL Draft, or they could move up to get him in a trade.

As a quarterback with swaying opinions, it's difficult to pinpoint where Sanders will get drafted. Not only is he a confusing evaluation when it comes to watching his Jackson State and Colorado tape, but having Deion Sanders involved with his pre-draft process adds to the formula. Whether it's fair or not, some analyzing Shedeur will have a pre-determined opinion of him because of their thoughts on his father. Although Deion might rub people the wrong way, it's hard to debate his impact on both the NFL and college football as a whole.

So, with Colorado's former starting quarterback set to hit the NFL stage and hoping to impress like his dad, much of his success will be determined by the team that selects him.

Based on Deion's cryptic social media post, it appears he wants his son Shedeur Sanders to play in New Orleans, repping the Saints.