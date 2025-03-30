The 2025 NFL draft is quickly approaching, and it seems like we are starting to get some clarity on who will get selected with the first few picks. The Tennessee Titans, armed with the No. 1 overall pick, continue to get linked to quarterback Cam Ward, while it seems like Abdul Carter has emerged as the Cleveland Browns preferred target with the No. 2 pick. That leads to the New York Giants at the No. 3 pick, and reports continue to indicate that they are interested in Shedeur Sanders.

Ward and Sanders are widely believed to be the top two quarterbacks in this draft class, but Ward has emerged as the clear-cut top option, while Sanders' draft stock has slid in the eyes of several evaluators. Despite that, the Giants remain high on him, with the expectation being that they will select him if he's still available by the time they are up to pick, even though they recently signed veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

“I'm hearing quarterback, even after signing Russell Wilson to a one-year deal. A scout told me, ‘New York loving Shedeur is the worst-kept secret in the league right now.' According to that scout, the Giants had a presence at every Colorado home game this season,” Matt Miller of ESPN recently said.

Giants eyeing Shedeur Sanders ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Sanders starred at quarterback for Colorado football over the past two seasons, and he turned in a remarkably efficient campaign in 2024. In 13 games, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, with both figures being tops in the Big 12. He also completed 74% of his passes, with his career completion percentage of 71.8% being the highest among all qualified FBS-I passers in college football history.

There's no doubt that there are some concerns about how Sanders' skillset will translate to the NFL, but the Giants are high on him, and they have a clear need at quarterback, even when accounting for the addition of both Wilson and Winston. There's a chance that Sanders may not be available at the No. 3 pick, but if he is, it's looking more and more likely that New York would select him.