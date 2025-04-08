It is unclear when or by whom Shedeur Sanders will be drafted, but if Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft is any indication, he may remain in the black and gold he often donned at Colorado.

Sanders is projected by many to be the second quarterback taken in the upcoming NFL Draft, behind Miami's Cam Ward, and Kiper has now mocked the New Orleans Saints taking the efficient yet polarizing QB in the top 10.

“If Sanders doesn't go to the Giants, there aren't many clear landing spots for him in the top 10 … and he could slide,” Kiper wrote for ESPN. “I could see a team trading up for him — maybe even the Saints, who have nine picks — but most of these rosters are already set at quarterback. This is a great outcome for New Orleans, though. I like this match a lot.

“Sanders is my top-ranked quarterback, and his accuracy jumps off the tape. He completed 74% of his throws last season despite being under constant pressure. Playing in the NFC South with good weather and a few indoor stadiums would ease any arm strength concerns. And he wouldn't be forced to play right away. Derek Carr, 34, will be with the Saints for at least another season; Sanders could learn behind him before taking over.”

The Saints will be entering the 2025 season with a new head coach in Kellen Moore, who said after being hired that he felt “really good” about Carr, indicating he would remain as the team's starting quarterback. The contract, however, is probably the biggest roadblock for the Saints.

If the Saints were to trade or release Carr this year, they would owe about $80 million in dead cap either this season or over the next two. By waiting until 2026, the dead cap penalties decrease to about $60 million, which could save the team about $50 million if he is designated as a post-June 1 release next year.

Sanders has reportedly drawn interest from multiple teams in the top 10 of the draft, including the Cleveland Browns (No. 2), New York Giants (No. 3), and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6). The Colorado product started 50 games in college (for the Buffaloes, as well as Jackson State) and threw for more than 14,000 yards and scored over 150 touchdowns in four years.

The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.